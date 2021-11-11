Centrus Energy soars after big Q3 upturn

  • Centrus Energy (LEU +15.5%) surges to a 52-week high after swinging to a Q3 profit while revenues rose 170% from the year-ago period, easily exceeding expectations.
  • Q3 net income swung to a $42.1M profit from a $7M net loss in the prior-year period.
  • Q3 total revenues of $91.3M rose by $57.7M, but $43.5M of the improvement was related to the settlement of the company's claims for reimbursement for certain pension and postretirement benefits costs incurred in connection with a past cost-reimbursable contract.
  • Revenues from uranium sales fell by $5.7M in the three months and by $10.5M in nine months ended September 30 vs. the corresponding periods in 2020; for the nine-month period, the volume of uranium sold fell 48% while the average price increased 6%.
  • "Looking forward, we are going to stay focused on pioneering the emerging market for HALEU, winning new sales, delivering strong margins, and strengthening our balance sheet," CEO Daniel Poneman said.
  • Centrus shares have surged 3x YTD and more than 7x over the past year.
