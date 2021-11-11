Acutus Medical initiates CE mark study for focal pulsed field ablation therapy
Nov. 11, 2021
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announces the initiation of a CE mark study for focal pulsed field ablation therapy to treat atrial fibrillation (AF).
- AcQForce PFA-CE is a prospective, non-randomized European clinical study designed to demonstrate the safety and performance of the Acutus Pulsed Field Ablation system in up to 60 patients undergoing ablation therapy for AF.
- Contemporary Pulsed Field Ablation technologies utilize short bursts of high voltage microsecond or nanosecond electrical pulses to selectively isolate areas of cardiac tissue that are thought to contribute to triggering or sustaining cardiac arrhythmias.
- "Pulsed Field Ablation as applied to the field of cardiac electrophysiology has enormous potential, given the expected improvements in safety, efficacy and speed over current therapies," CEO Vince Burgess said.