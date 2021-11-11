Blink Charging pops after posting record revenue, narrowing EBITDA loss
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) reports record revenue for both product sales and services in Q3 as its growth story continues to play out. Product sales growth was driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers and residential chargers, as well as revenue generated through the Blue Corner acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially to a loss of $8.4M in Q3 from a loss of $9.1M in Q2.
- Looking ahead, the company says it is well-positioned to play a critical role in the establishment of convenient, reliable EV infrastructure. "We anticipate winning many more future grant awards, coupled with a robust pipeline of opportunities ahead, we look forward to finishing the year strong and carrying this momentum into 2022," reads the business update.
- Shares of BLNK are up 7.66% in AH trading to $38.23 after gaining 8.16% during the regular session. BLNK trades in the middle of its 52-week range.