Co-Diagnostics offers full-year guidance above consensus; shares up 14% after-hours
Nov. 11, 2021 4:21 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) says that it is expecting 2021 revenue to be between $96M and $100M, above the consensus of $95.22M.
- Shares are up 14% in after-hours trading.
- In addition, the company is forecasting diluted earnings per share to be between $1.07 to $1.16 range vs. $0.94 consensus.
- Net income declined ~27% to $11.5M ($0.38 per diluted share) in the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
- Overall operating expenses increased ~232% to ~13.2M.
- The company ended the quarter with $83.9M in cash.
- Co-Diagnostics' COVID-19 test was just approved for use in the UK.