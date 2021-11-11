Co-Diagnostics offers full-year guidance above consensus; shares up 14% after-hours

Nov. 11, 2021

Quarterly results

  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) says that it is expecting 2021 revenue to be between $96M and $100M, above the consensus of $95.22M.
  • Shares are up 14% in after-hours trading.
  • In addition, the company is forecasting diluted earnings per share to be between $1.07 to $1.16 range vs. $0.94 consensus.
  • Net income declined ~27% to $11.5M ($0.38 per diluted share) in the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
  • Overall operating expenses increased ~232% to ~13.2M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $83.9M in cash.
  • Co-Diagnostics' COVID-19 test was just approved for use in the UK.
