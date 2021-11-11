Sunworks EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue
Nov. 11, 2021 4:20 PM ETSunworks, Inc. (SUNW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $31.22M (+327.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.78M.
- Shares -2.14%.
- Press Release
- Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.2% compared to 22.4% for the third quarter of last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million for the third quarter compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million for the third quarter of last year.
- Total backlog of projects as of September 30, 2021 was $51 million, compared to $64 million as of June 30, 2021.