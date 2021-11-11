Sunworks EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue

Nov. 11, 2021 4:20 PM ETSunworks, Inc. (SUNW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $31.22M (+327.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.78M.
  • Shares -2.14%.
  • Press Release
  • Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.2% compared to 22.4% for the third quarter of last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million for the third quarter compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million for the third quarter of last year.
  • Total backlog of projects as of September 30, 2021 was $51 million, compared to $64 million as of June 30, 2021.
