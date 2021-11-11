Northern Oil & Gas raises dividend by 78% to $0.08
Nov. 11, 2021 4:24 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) declares $0.08/share quarterly dividend, 77.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.045.
- Forward yield 1.35%
- Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
- “Based on our confidence in the business outlook, the Board declared a dividend above our prior plan of $0.06 per share,” commented Chad Allen, Northern’s Chief Financial Officer. “This is a function of the continued improvement in the Company’s free cash flow profile and the strength of our balance sheet.”