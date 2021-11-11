Northern Oil & Gas raises dividend by 78% to $0.08

Nov. 11, 2021 4:24 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) declares $0.08/share quarterly dividend, 77.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.045.
  • Forward yield 1.35%
  • Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
  • “Based on our confidence in the business outlook, the Board declared a dividend above our prior plan of $0.06 per share,” commented Chad Allen, Northern’s Chief Financial Officer. “This is a function of the continued improvement in the Company’s free cash flow profile and the strength of our balance sheet.”
  • See NOG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.