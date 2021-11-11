Array Tech reports Q3 loss, buys European solar tracker firm in €570M deal
Nov. 11, 2021 4:27 PM ET Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) -3.6% post-market after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss and an agreement to buy Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, a Spanish-based manufacturer of solar trackers, for ~€570M in cash and stock.
- Array will acquire STI Norland for €351M in cash (~$407M) and 13.9M common shares, valued at ~$307M.
- STI Norland has leading positions in Iberia and Latin America, including the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market, and the company has completed or been awarded tracker systems for more than 400 projects globally, representing more than 12 GW of generation capacity.
- STI Norland generated ~€200M of revenues and €43M of EBITDA in 2020.
- Array Tech shares have lost 52% YTD and 48% over the past year.