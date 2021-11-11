GAN reports earnings below consensus as B2C betting favors customers

Nov. 11, 2021 4:33 PM ETGAN Limited (GAN)By: SA News Team

  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares drop 6.05% AH as earnings come in below consensus.
  • B2B segment revenue grew 5% sequentially driven by more hardware sales, while B2C revenue fell from last quarter due to lower sports betting margins as event results favored customers during the third quarter.
  • Net loss was $7.9M vs a loss of $2.7M in Q2 2021. The quarter over quarter increase was primarily related to the impact of lower B2C sports book margin and a $1.5M adverse tax impact
  • Executives believe that the company will ultimately yield over $500 million of revenue by 2026 and a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-35% at scale.
