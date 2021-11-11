Mosaic reports growth in October sales across business units, Q4 outlook reaffirmed

Nov. 11, 2021 4:52 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

potash mine at night

chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) reported October 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit - Phosphates, Potash and Mosaic Fertilizantes recorded sales revenues of $437M, $258M, and $500M respectively compared to $294M, $180M and $271M respectively in year ago month.
  • The company reaffirmed Q4 Phosphates segment sales volumes to be in the range of 1.8 to 1.9M tonnes with average realized prices rising $55 to $65 per tonne over prices realized in Q3.
  • In Potash, Mosaic continues to expect Q4 sales volumes of 2 to 2.1M tonnes with average realized prices rising $110 to $130 per tonne over prices realized in Q3.
  • Beyond Q4, Mosaic is seeing strong demand for nutrients, having already committed and priced 40% of the Phosphates segment's expected sales volumes for 1Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.