Mosaic reports growth in October sales across business units, Q4 outlook reaffirmed
Nov. 11, 2021 4:52 PM ET The Mosaic Company (MOS) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) reported October 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit - Phosphates, Potash and Mosaic Fertilizantes recorded sales revenues of $437M, $258M, and $500M respectively compared to $294M, $180M and $271M respectively in year ago month.
- The company reaffirmed Q4 Phosphates segment sales volumes to be in the range of 1.8 to 1.9M tonnes with average realized prices rising $55 to $65 per tonne over prices realized in Q3.
- In Potash, Mosaic continues to expect Q4 sales volumes of 2 to 2.1M tonnes with average realized prices rising $110 to $130 per tonne over prices realized in Q3.
- Beyond Q4, Mosaic is seeing strong demand for nutrients, having already committed and priced 40% of the Phosphates segment's expected sales volumes for 1Q22.