Fortuna's San Jose silver mine faces uncertain future on expired permit

Nov. 11, 2021 5:55 PM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) plunged nearly 6% in today's trading following disappointing Q3 results and worries over the future of the San Jose mine in Mexico.
  • Fortuna's Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumped 78% Y/Y to $75.3M and revenues rose 95% to $162.6M, but results missed analyst consensus estimates of $83.5M and $171.3M, respectively.
  • The San Jose mine has been operating since 2011, but its main environmental authorization expired on October 23, despite Fortuna's efforts since May to petition Mexico's environment ministry to approve a 10-year extension.
  • A recent court order allows the mine to keep running, but only on a temporary basis.
  • According to Reuters, the environment ministry said today it would work to organize the consultation of nearby indigenous Zapotec communities as part of the mine's environmental authorization.
  • Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold with a C$5.50 price target.
  • Fortuna tallied record production of 87,950 gold equiv. oz. during Q3, including 1.44M oz. of silver and 8,910 oz. of gold at San Jose, in line with guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.