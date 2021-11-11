Fortuna's San Jose silver mine faces uncertain future on expired permit
Nov. 11, 2021 5:55 PM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) plunged nearly 6% in today's trading following disappointing Q3 results and worries over the future of the San Jose mine in Mexico.
- Fortuna's Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumped 78% Y/Y to $75.3M and revenues rose 95% to $162.6M, but results missed analyst consensus estimates of $83.5M and $171.3M, respectively.
- The San Jose mine has been operating since 2011, but its main environmental authorization expired on October 23, despite Fortuna's efforts since May to petition Mexico's environment ministry to approve a 10-year extension.
- A recent court order allows the mine to keep running, but only on a temporary basis.
- According to Reuters, the environment ministry said today it would work to organize the consultation of nearby indigenous Zapotec communities as part of the mine's environmental authorization.
- Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold with a C$5.50 price target.
- Fortuna tallied record production of 87,950 gold equiv. oz. during Q3, including 1.44M oz. of silver and 8,910 oz. of gold at San Jose, in line with guidance.