Baird likes it 'a lot': A payments firm with 39%-plus upside and sunny growth ahead
Nov. 12, 2021 9:35 AM ETMABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- One payment processor has quite a fan in Baird - "we like the stock a lot" - and has earned it a new Street-high price target after an "upbeat" analyst day.
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is the company drawing the $494 price target (implying 39% upside from yesterday's close) after providing messaging around ongoing penetration in card-based payments, new payment flow opportunities, its 2022-2024 guidance framework, and longer-term revenue growth, the firm notes.
- The company has guided above consensus with compound annual growth in revenues hitting the high teens, and EPS compound annual growth in the low-20% range.
- "We view as strong particularly given investors fear new fintech, regulation, and pace of x-border recovery," analyst David Koning and team say.
- The company is pursuing three key strategic priorities, it notes: Mastercard is looking to expand in payments, targeting $115 trillion in flows - $45 trillion in person-to-merchant, $50 trillion in B2B/G2B, and $20 trillion in P2P/B2C/G2G. It's also looking to extend services (where revenues are expected to come to $6.5 billion, or some 35% of the total), growing faster than core business, and embrace new networks to drive further growth.
- Aside from the aforementioned forecast of compound growth through 2024, over the long term Mastercard expects low- to mid-teens growth in revenue, driven by carded market volume annual growth of 9-10%, and "opportunities to take market share, expand services, mix, pricing, applications, and new networks."
- "We like the stock a lot and think EPS can grow ~12-15%/year faster than the S&P over the next several years," Baird says.
- While it's done well in the U.S., the international business still has some room to recover, it notes; so does cross-border travel, which has a high yield; and if 2024 EPS is around $15, "we think the stock could be about $450-$600" in two years - or 69% upside at the high end of that range.
- Mastercard dug into the cross-border travel issue in its presentation: "The trends are super-encouraging," CEO Michael Miebach says, noting 20% of the top global markets (from cross-border perspective) are at 70% of pre-pandemic volume (and large markets at only about half those levels), suggesting more upside ahead there.