Baird likes it 'a lot': A payments firm with 39%-plus upside and sunny growth ahead

Nov. 12, 2021 9:35 AM ETMABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments

Credit card machine for money transaction. Close up of male hold in hand wireless modern bank payment terminal to process acquire credit card payments black card. Credit card through pos terminal

Mykola Pokhodzhay/iStock via Getty Images

  • One payment processor has quite a fan in Baird - "we like the stock a lot" - and has earned it a new Street-high price target after an "upbeat" analyst day.
  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is the company drawing the $494 price target (implying 39% upside from yesterday's close) after providing messaging around ongoing penetration in card-based payments, new payment flow opportunities, its 2022-2024 guidance framework, and longer-term revenue growth, the firm notes.
  • The company has guided above consensus with compound annual growth in revenues hitting the high teens, and EPS compound annual growth in the low-20% range.
  • "We view as strong particularly given investors fear new fintech, regulation, and pace of x-border recovery," analyst David Koning and team say.
  • The company is pursuing three key strategic priorities, it notes: Mastercard is looking to expand in payments, targeting $115 trillion in flows - $45 trillion in person-to-merchant, $50 trillion in B2B/G2B, and $20 trillion in P2P/B2C/G2G. It's also looking to extend services (where revenues are expected to come to $6.5 billion, or some 35% of the total), growing faster than core business, and embrace new networks to drive further growth.
  • Aside from the aforementioned forecast of compound growth through 2024, over the long term Mastercard expects low- to mid-teens growth in revenue, driven by carded market volume annual growth of 9-10%, and "opportunities to take market share, expand services, mix, pricing, applications, and new networks."
  • "We like the stock a lot and think EPS can grow ~12-15%/year faster than the S&P over the next several years," Baird says.
  • While it's done well in the U.S., the international business still has some room to recover, it notes; so does cross-border travel, which has a high yield; and if 2024 EPS is around $15, "we think the stock could be about $450-$600" in two years - or 69% upside at the high end of that range.
  • Mastercard dug into the cross-border travel issue in its presentation: "The trends are super-encouraging," CEO Michael Miebach says, noting 20% of the top global markets (from cross-border perspective) are at 70% of pre-pandemic volume (and large markets at only about half those levels), suggesting more upside ahead there.
