Hot Stocks: Johnson & Johnson gains, Lordstown falls and Elon Musk sells more Tesla stock
- News of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) split was on top of investors' minds as well as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk selling more than 600,000 shares worth about $700M.
- Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) continued its rise following its IPO earlier in the week and gained 3.5% in premarket trading after yesterday's advance.
- Toshiba, (OTCPK:TOSYY), following in the footsteps of General Electric, decided to split into three companies. In other M&A news, LabCorp (NYSE:LH) gained 2.5% after a report that the company is in talks to merge part of its Covance business with Syneos.
- In other tech news, Nvidia fell 1.4% in premarket trading after Wedbush downgraded to neutral on valuation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) fell 4.2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company to sell.
- Also on the analyst front, Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) rose 1.5% after Deutsche Bank raised its rating to hold from sell.
- Gainers
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gained 5% after announcing it will split is drug and medical devices business from its consumer products group, creating two public companies.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) jumped almost 30% after the company announced Q3 2021 results and a share repurchase program valued at C$100M.
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF), the parent firm of franchised gym chains like Club Pilates and Pure Barre, jumped 18% after boosting its full year revenue forecast. The gym chain went public in July.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) advanced 15% after the company confirmed discussions with Richemont in relation to a potential expansion of their existing Luxury New Retail strategic partnership.
- Electric charging station company Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) rose 5.6% after after posting record revenue or both product sales and services.
- Decliners
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) fell 9% in premarket trading after delaying the launch of its electric pickup truck by a quarter, citing supply chain issues. The delay caused BTIG to cut its rating to neutral.
- Eyeglass maker Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) fell 7.5% after reporting Q3 results.
- WM Technology Inc. plunged 17% after reporting earnings, through BTIG analyst defended the stock.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) ticked down 1.2% after reporting a Q3 revenue miss, though it remains on track to to meet goals.