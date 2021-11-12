Toshiba plans to split into three, following in footsteps of GE
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) did it. General Electric (NYSE:GE) did it. Now, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is thinking of doing it. The once-championed diversified conglomerate is losing its sheen, with many seeing more risk than reward for sprawling companies with numerous sub-divisions. The trend has been going on for several years, as companies try to simplify their businesses with unique mission statements and let individual assets fend for themselves in the markets.
- What caused the change? There has been a strong shift towards leaner cost structures and away from the idea that central management can never fully offset the downsides that conglomerates can bring. This is particularly strong for industrial businesses, which are no longer the talk of the town, and have market caps that come nowhere close to their technology rivals. As a result, they must have a more focused story to tell investors, especially in the current information age and investing landscape.
- Under threat by activist investors in Japan, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) now plans to split into three independent companies. It will spin off two core businesses - energy, infrastructure and heavy engineering, as well as electronic devices, AI and quantum computing - leaving its flagship name to manage a 40.6% stake in memory chipmaker Kioxia and other assets. As for the timeline, Toshiba hopes to complete the reorganization by the second half of fiscal 2023.
- Under fire: Turmoil at the company began with a 2015 accounting scandal and has continued this year. A report released in June found that Toshiba executives and officials at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry had collaborated to stifle foreign shareholders' voices ahead of an annual shareholder meeting in July 2020. The new decision to split up may not fully satisfy some of those foreign investors, which have called for Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) to be taken private after an offer was made by U.K.-based CVC Capital in April.