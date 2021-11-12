Millicom to buy outstanding stake in Tigo Guatemala for about $2.2 billion in cash
Nov. 12, 2021 5:59 AM ETMillicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Millicom (NASDAQ:TIGO) inks an agreement to acquire the remaining 45% equity interest in its joint venture businesses in Guatemala (Tigo Guatemala) from the local partner for $2.2 billion in cash.
- Post-closing, Millicom will own a 100% equity interest in Tigo Guatemala.
- The transaction is expected to be significantly and immediately accretive to Millicom’s (TIGO) cash flow and net income and increase Millicom’s equity free cash flow by ~$200M before incremental financing costs.
- Bridge financing to fund the transaction is being provided by a group of leading international banks.
- The Company intends to refinance the bridge with the planned issuance of ~$1.5 billion of new long-term debt and ~$750 million of new equity via a rights offering expected for Q1 2022.
- Millicom’s (TIGO) leverage is assumed to be ~3.1x in Q1 2022 and to continue to decline thereafter towards the company’s leverage target of 2.0x.
- The deal is expected to close today.