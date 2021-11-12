Millicom to buy outstanding stake in Tigo Guatemala for about $2.2 billion in cash

  • Millicom (NASDAQ:TIGO) inks an agreement to acquire the remaining 45% equity interest in its joint venture businesses in Guatemala (Tigo Guatemala) from the local partner for $2.2 billion in cash.
  • Post-closing, Millicom will own a 100% equity interest in Tigo Guatemala.
  • The transaction is expected to be significantly and immediately accretive to Millicom’s (TIGO) cash flow and net income and increase Millicom’s equity free cash flow by ~$200M before incremental financing costs.
  • Bridge financing to fund the transaction is being provided by a group of leading international banks.
  • The Company intends to refinance the bridge with the planned issuance of ~$1.5 billion of new long-term debt and ~$750 million of new equity via a rights offering expected for Q1 2022.
  • Millicom’s (TIGO) leverage is assumed to be ~3.1x in Q1 2022 and to continue to decline thereafter towards the company’s leverage target of 2.0x.
  • The deal is expected to close today.
