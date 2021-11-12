China Automotive Systems EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue

Nov. 12, 2021 6:01 AM ETChina Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $108.23M (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $11.16M.
  • Press Release
  • Mr. Qizhou Wu, the Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "Passenger car sales declined by 13% in the third quarter of 2021 while commercial vehicles sales declined by 24.0%, according to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. U.S. auto sales were down approximately 13% for the third quarter of 2021 and September monthly sales decreased by 26% as a chip shortage further reduced production."
