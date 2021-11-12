Google's Gmail faces login issues largely in Europe

Nov. 12, 2021

Kitchener-Waterloo, On, Canada - October 17, 2020: Google office building in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Users of Google's Gmail and other services like chat and calendar are facing login issues that the company is investigating.
  • Google Workspace is investigating issues in Europe for users with access problems, according to a status page update, Bloomberg reports.
  • Downdetctor showed a spike of more than 2,500 reports of problems with Gmail in the UK around 4:30 a.m. ET, but reports have declined to the low 100s.
  • The U.S. saw a spike in reports but much lower numbers.
  • Shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are little changed premarket.
  • Alphabet features in a new Goldman Sachs thematic ETF.
