Brown & Brown buys assets of Heacock Insurance; terms undisclosed

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Heacock Insurance is a fifth-generation, family-owned agency providing risk management solutions for its central Florida customers since 1922.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The Heacock Insurance team will continue to operate from their offices in Lakeland and Sebring under the leadership of Stacey Heacock Weeks.
  • Mike Keeby, regional president for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO): “The Heacock name has been synonymous with professional integrity and personal service in the greater Lakeland and Sebring area for 100 years. Brown & Brown shares the same customer-focused values with the Heacock family and team..".
