Brown & Brown buys assets of Heacock Insurance; terms undisclosed
Nov. 12, 2021 6:55 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: SA News Team
- Heacock Insurance is a fifth-generation, family-owned agency providing risk management solutions for its central Florida customers since 1922.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- The Heacock Insurance team will continue to operate from their offices in Lakeland and Sebring under the leadership of Stacey Heacock Weeks.
- Mike Keeby, regional president for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO): “The Heacock name has been synonymous with professional integrity and personal service in the greater Lakeland and Sebring area for 100 years. Brown & Brown shares the same customer-focused values with the Heacock family and team..".