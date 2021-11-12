AstraZeneca will start taking profits from COVID-19 vaccine sales
Nov. 12, 2021 6:57 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is moving away from the non-profit model it used during the pandemic by signing its first money-making deals for its COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement could help out with earnings as shares of the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker slid 4% in premarket trade following the release of its third quarter results. AstraZeneca's vaccine contributed $0.01 to earnings per share in Q3, though the company lost $0.03 per share from its development since the start of the year.
- Bigger picture: Despite being a lot cheaper and easier to transport, vaccine production delays and worries about blood clotting resulted in AstraZeneca losing market share in developed countries to rivals using new mRNA technology. The company also generated $1B in COVID vaccine revenue during the third quarter, which is far less than amount seen by its rivals. Pfizer, which split profits with partner BioNTech, notched $13B in sales from its vaccine, while Moderna reported revenue of $5B.
- "AstraZeneca's scientific leadership continues to provide strong revenue growth and exceptional pipeline delivery, with eight positive late-stage readouts across seven medicines since June, including our long-acting antibody combination showing promise in both prevention and treatment of COVID-19," added CEO Pascal Soriot.
- Note: AstraZeneca's shot, developed with the University of Oxford, will remain non-profit for developing countries. While the vaccine isn't yet cleared for use in the U.S., the company also hopes to eventually seek full authorization from the FDA.