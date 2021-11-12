Celldex posts preclinical data from CDX-585 PD-1/ILT4 bispecific antibody program
Nov. 12, 2021 7:05 AM ETCelldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announces preclinical data from CDX-585, the company’s bispecific antibody with dual targeting of ILT4 and PD-1 checkpoint pathways, developed from its bispecific antibody platform.
- The data showed that CDX-585 effectively combines the blockade of ILT4 and PD-1 into one molecule, with favorable biophysical and functional characteristics, the company said.
- The data supports the initiation of development activities including manufacturing and IND-enabling studies, Celldex added.
- The simultaneous inhibition of ILT4 and PD-1 checkpoints with CDX-585 led to myeloid and T cell activation which may potentially demonstrate clinical utility, particularly in the T cell checkpoint inhibitor refractory setting, the company said.
- CDX-585 also showed anti-tumor activity in a humanized mouse model of melanoma and had a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in pilot studies, without adverse effects of treatment noted in clinical observations or clinical chemistry.