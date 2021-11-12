Celldex posts preclinical data from CDX-585 PD-1/ILT4 bispecific antibody program

There’s always something waiting to be discovered

LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announces preclinical data from CDX-585, the company’s bispecific antibody with dual targeting of ILT4 and PD-1 checkpoint pathways, developed from its bispecific antibody platform.
  • The data showed that CDX-585 effectively combines the blockade of ILT4 and PD-1 into one molecule, with favorable biophysical and functional characteristics, the company said.
  • The data supports the initiation of development activities including manufacturing and IND-enabling studies, Celldex added.
  • The simultaneous inhibition of ILT4 and PD-1 checkpoints with CDX-585 led to myeloid and T cell activation which may potentially demonstrate clinical utility, particularly in the T cell checkpoint inhibitor refractory setting, the company said.
  • CDX-585 also showed anti-tumor activity in a humanized mouse model of melanoma and had a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in pilot studies, without adverse effects of treatment noted in clinical observations or clinical chemistry.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.