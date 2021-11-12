Biogen gains after indicating its Alzheimer’s drug lowered another key biomarker of disease

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) continues to trade higher in reaction to the company’s post-market announcement of data indicating the impact of its new Alzheimer’s therapy in significantly reducing the level of plasma p-tau181, a key biomarker of the disease.
  • The data were obtained from nearly 7,000 plasma samples taken from over 1,800 patients in late-stage trials for Aduhelm.
  • The pre-specified analysis demonstrated that there was a “statistically significant correlation between plasma p-tau reduction and cognitive and functional decline” of the disease, the company said.
  • The effect was more pronounced at higher doses and with a longer duration of the treatment.
  • “We now have robust and concordant data that ADUHELM has effect on two core defining pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease…” Alfred Sandrock, Head of Research and Development at Biogen (BIIB) remarked.
  • The results were disclosed in a presentation at the ongoing Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference (CTAD).
  • Further evidence on the clinical benefit of Aduhelm comes as recent financials from Biogen (BIIB) showed a drastic decline in its uptake in recent months.
