KKR buys two industrial buildings in Phoenix, sells condo tower in Florida
Nov. 12, 2021
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires two multitenant industrial buildings in Phoenix and sells residential condominium units in Florida.
- In the Florida transaction, KKR (KKR) and Gulf Bay Group of Companies completes the sale of all condominium units in Mystique at Pelican Bay, a luxury residential tower in Naples, FL, for about $500M.
- KKR (KKR) and Gulf Bay Group formed a joint venture to acquire and develop the land in Pelican Bay in 2015 and completed construction of the 81-unit waterfront condo tower in 2019. KKR made the investment primarily through its Real Estate Partners Americas I fund.
- In the Phoenix transaction, KKR (KKR) acquired two industrial buildings totaling ~154K square feet in the Papago industrial park in the Southwest Valley submarket of Phoenix, Arizona, bringing its industrial real estate footprint in the Phoenix area to almost 2.5M square feet.
- Each of the industrial buildings was 100% leased at acquisition with a weighted average lease term of ~two years.
- KKR (KKR) made the investment through the KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III fund. Across its funds, the company now owns more than 35M square feet of industrial properties across major metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S.
- Since starting its dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR's (KKR) real estate assets under management totaled ~$36B across the U.S., Europe, and Asia as of Sept. 30, 2021.
- Earlier this week, the company expanded its KREST industrial real estate portfolio with two new acquisitions.