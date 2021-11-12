Wells Fargo now sees two rate hikes in 2022, two more in 2023: At the Open
Nov. 12, 2021 8:00 AM ET
- The latest inflation data looks set to break equity winning streaks and has the Treasury market repricing interest rate expectations.
- An October CPI above 6% has the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) down for the week after five-straight weeks of gains.
- And the Treasury yield curve continues to flatten this morning, with 2-year and 5-year yields (NASDAQ:SHY) rising more than 10-year and 30-year yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT).
- The 5-year is making the biggest move this week, up about 20 basis points to 1.25%.
- That's the yield that is most closely tied to fed funds rate expectations.
- Wells Fargo now says "there is little evidence that inflationary pressures will ease in the foreseeable future" and it is looking for the CPI to stay high next year with an annual rate of 5.2%.
- It is ratcheting up its rate hike forecast as well.
- "With inflation likely to remain hot for the next two years and the labor market firmly on the path toward recovery, we now project an earlier liftoff for the federal funds rate," Chief Economist Jay H. Bryson and team write in a note today. "Specifically, we look for the FOMC to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps in Q3-2022 and another 25 bps in Q4-2022."
- "Furthermore, we expect two additional rate hikes of similar magnitude over the course of 2023."
- They are keeping their target for the 10-year at 2.15% for the end of 2022, with tapering ending in the second half of next year.
- Our "forecast for the Treasury yield curve is flatter in 2022, and to a lesser extent in 2023, than it was previously," Bryson says.
- "We expect the supply chain blockages that have been hampering many parts of the economy to begin to clear up over the course of next year and be functioning more or less normally in 2023," he adds. "While the holiday season will likely be a strain in the near term, logistics networks presumably will be under far less stress as the calendar moves into 2022."
