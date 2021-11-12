GlaxoSmithKline, Vir say intramuscular COVID-19 therapy is similarly effective

Antibodies attacking SARS-CoV-2 virus

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced headline data from a late-stage trial to indicate that the intramuscular (IM) administration of monoclonal antibody for COVID-19, sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous (IV) administration.
  • The COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that IM sotrovimab had similar efficacy to the IV therapy for early treatment of high-risk, non-hospitalized patients aged 12 years and older with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • The results showing a similar efficacy for IM sotrovimab could lead to a more convenient way for patients to obtain the treatment, Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer, remarked.
  • In light of new data, the companies are planning to advance regulatory submissions internationally, including the ongoing talks with the FDA regarding the current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab.
  • In May, sotrovimab was granted the EUA from FDA for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
