GlaxoSmithKline, Vir say intramuscular COVID-19 therapy is similarly effective
Nov. 12, 2021 7:42 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), VIRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced headline data from a late-stage trial to indicate that the intramuscular (IM) administration of monoclonal antibody for COVID-19, sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous (IV) administration.
- The COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that IM sotrovimab had similar efficacy to the IV therapy for early treatment of high-risk, non-hospitalized patients aged 12 years and older with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- The results showing a similar efficacy for IM sotrovimab could lead to a more convenient way for patients to obtain the treatment, Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer, remarked.
- In light of new data, the companies are planning to advance regulatory submissions internationally, including the ongoing talks with the FDA regarding the current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab.
- In May, sotrovimab was granted the EUA from FDA for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.