Canada Goose launches performance luxury footwear collection
Nov. 12, 2021 7:55 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) launches its first-ever Footwear Collection, debuting two innovative styles for men and women.
- "Building new categories is a core competency for us and footwear is the natural next step in our product portfolio," president & CEO Dani Reiss commented.
- Gear testing is a fundamental part of the design process at Canada Goose with its network of industry experts and for footwear the brand has tapped adventurers, athletes, researchers and cinematographers to test the boots over a course of six months.