Apellis says on track to submit marketing application for pegcetacoplan in H1 2022
Nov. 12, 2021
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced that based on formal, written feedback from the FDA, the company is on track to submit a marketing application for intravitreal pegcetacoplan in H2 2022 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
- The New Drug Application (NDA) is based on data on Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies and the Phase 2 FILLY study, the biotech said.
- In its response, the regulator has said it does not “make a distinction between Phases, provided a clinical trial is adequate and well controlled, and that all three studies appear to be adequate and well controlled.”
- Based on this, Apellis (APLS) said it believes no additional trials would be required for NDA submission.
