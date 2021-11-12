Apellis says on track to submit marketing application for pegcetacoplan in H1 2022

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced that based on formal, written feedback from the FDA, the company is on track to submit a marketing application for intravitreal pegcetacoplan in H2 2022 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
  • The New Drug Application (NDA) is based on data on Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies and the Phase 2 FILLY study, the biotech said.
  • In its response, the regulator has said it does not “make a distinction between Phases, provided a clinical trial is adequate and well controlled, and that all three studies appear to be adequate and well controlled.”
  • Based on this, Apellis (APLS) said it believes no additional trials would be required for NDA submission.
