Horizon gets EMA positive recommendation for autoimmune disease treatment UPLIZNA

Male Medical Researcher

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for UPLIZNA (inebilizumab) as a monotherapy for the treatment of certain adult patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
  • NMOSD is a rare, severe autoimmune disease where the body’s defense cells (B-cells) start to attack the optic nerve, spinal cord and brain stem.
  • The CHMP positive opinion was granted based on the data from the N-MOmentum clinical development program, which found that UPLIZNA monotherapy reduced the risk of relapse by 77% compared to placebo in AQP4-IgG+NMOSD adult patients.
  • UPLIZNA has been granted orphan designation by the European Commission (EC).
