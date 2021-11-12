Horizon gets EMA positive recommendation for autoimmune disease treatment UPLIZNA
Nov. 12, 2021 Horizon Therapeutics
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for UPLIZNA (inebilizumab) as a monotherapy for the treatment of certain adult patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
- NMOSD is a rare, severe autoimmune disease where the body’s defense cells (B-cells) start to attack the optic nerve, spinal cord and brain stem.
- The CHMP positive opinion was granted based on the data from the N-MOmentum clinical development program, which found that UPLIZNA monotherapy reduced the risk of relapse by 77% compared to placebo in AQP4-IgG+NMOSD adult patients.
- UPLIZNA has been granted orphan designation by the European Commission (EC).