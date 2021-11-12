Vertex gets positive EMA opinion for label extension of Kaftrio combo in cystic fibrosis

The diagnosis Cystic Fibrosis written on a clipboard

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for the label extension of the combination of Kaftrio and ivacaftor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).
  • The expanded label is for the use of the combination in CF patients ages 6 through 11 years old who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
  • The combination is already approved in the EU for the treatment of CF in patients ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene.
  • CF is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting more than 83,000 people globally.
