Yeti Holdings is BofA's top retail stock pick for the holiday season
Nov. 12, 2021 8:17 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is slotted as the top holiday pick from the retail sector team at Bank of America.
- "We believe YETI should trade at a premium to other high quality branded durable peers given impressive brand momentum," says analyst Robert Ohmes.
- Yeti is expected to see the wholesale replenishment at its largest U.S. accounts to continue into 2022 as demand continues to outpace supply. BofA raises 2022 estimates and assigns a price objective of $125.
- Shares of YETI are up 0.17% premarket after peeling off 6.39% yesterday.
- Read what Yeti management said on the company's demand trends during the earnings call.