Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust declares $0.11 dividend
Nov. 12, 2021 2:11 PM ETGabelli Dividend & Income Trust (The) (GDV)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declares $0.11/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 4.84%
- Payable Jan. 24; for shareholders of record Jan. 14; ex-div Jan. 13.
- Payable Feb. 18; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10.
- Payable Mar. 24; for shareholders of record Mar. 17; ex-div Mar. 16.
- The Board of Trustees also authorized an additional year end cash distribution in accordance with the minimum distribution requirements for the Internal Revenue Code, which will include any undistributed additional income and realized net capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for the year.
- The amount and dates of the additional distribution will be announced at a later date.