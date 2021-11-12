ChemoCentryx gets EMA's positive recommendation for TAVNEOS
Nov. 12, 2021 9:00 AM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: SA News Team
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for the company’s TAVNEOS (avacopan).
- TAVNEOS is an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen, indicated for the treatment of adult patients with severe, active granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA).
- Following the CHMP’s positive opinion, the European Commission will render an official decision as to the authorization of the use of TAVNEOS in the European Union in January 2022.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.