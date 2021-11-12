ChemoCentryx gets EMA's positive recommendation for TAVNEOS

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for the company’s TAVNEOS (avacopan).
  • TAVNEOS is an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen, indicated for the treatment of adult patients with severe, active granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA).
  • Following the CHMP’s positive opinion, the European Commission will render an official decision as to the authorization of the use of TAVNEOS in the European Union in January 2022.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.