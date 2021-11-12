CalAmp's CEO views Q3 revenue dipping 10% sequentially; shares down 2%
Nov. 12, 2021 9:46 AM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: SA News Team
- Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO: "We now expect total revenues for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ending November 30, 2021, to decline sequentially by ~10% (about $71.1M vs. the consensus of $80.72M), due to reduced shipments in telematics products combined with the anticipated lower revenues in our software and subscription services business as a result of the completion of a large retrofit project last quarter".
- The company says that "Although supply chain challenges are impacting the industry and our business in the short-term, customer demand remains strong and we continue to make notable progress transitioning several larger telematics device customers to a subscription-based model".
- CalAmp (CAMP) will be announcing its fiscal 2022 third-quarter financial results on December 21, 2021.
- Shares of CAMP down over 2% premarket.