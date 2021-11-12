Charles Schwab client assets climb to $7.98T in October

Nov. 12, 2021

  • Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) total client assets of $7.98T in October rises 5% from the prior month and 36% Y/Y.
  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $36.8B, while net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing reached $35.9B.
  • Average margin balances of $83.8B in October climbs 3% from September and 74% from the same period a year ago.
  • The company notes that Y/Y comparisons are affected by the close of the TD Ameritrade acquisition on Oct. 6 of last year.
  • Shares of SCHW increase 0.7% in pre-market trading.
  • Previously, (Sep. 15) Schwab reports 17% growth in August core net new assets.
