Crypto's DeFi boom less spectacular than seen at first glance, JPMorgan says
Nov. 12, 2021 10:36 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain-based financial services that avoid the use of conventional banks, may not be quite as impressive as overall ether (ETH-USD) gains may suggest, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase.
- Many DeFi applications run on the Ethereum network and use its native token, ether (ETH-USD), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Ether's (ETH-USD) price has soared 552% so far this year, far outpacing bitcoin's (BTC-USD) 121% gain.
- DeFi growth on the Ethereum blockchain has surged 780% this year, in dollar terms, reflecting the ether price rally, the team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in their report. But by volume, ether (ETH-USD) tokens used in DeFi increased at a slower, yet still strong, 50% rate in 2021, they added.
- The study also saw Ethereum's share of DeFi activity declining — to 70% currently from a near total-lock at the beginning of the year, they said.
- “There is little doubt that DeFi is still at early stages and thus has a lot of potential to grow over time,” the report said. “But until it becomes mainstream it faces several hurdles, especially regulatory.”
- Earlier this month, the President's Working Group on Financial Markets is looking into DeFi as well as digital asset markets for risks to market integrity and investor protection.