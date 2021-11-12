Warby Parker pops, raises FY guidance above consensus
- Warby Parker (WRBY +5.5%) shares rise as the online glasses retailer reports earnings and revenue above consensus along with raising guidance.
- Revenue grew 32% Y/Y while active customers increased 23% to 2.15M. Gross margin was 58.0% compared to 61.5% in the prior year, primarily driven by increased penetration of contact lenses.
- Net loss increased $49.5M to $91.1M, primarily as a result of $65.0M in stock-based compensation and $23.9M in direct listing expenses.
- Raises FY2021 outlook: Net revenue is expected to be $539.5M to $542.0M vs consensus of $538.7M. The company also projects adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4% to 5% and 35 new store openings bringing the total count to 161.
- Wall Street analysts covering the stock are split between Neutral and Buy-equivalent ratings with an average price target of $62.63.