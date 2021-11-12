Senmaio reports total fares paid in October rises 3.5% from September

  • Senmaio Technology (AIHS +0.0%), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, reports $3.78M total fares paid by riders in October 2021, up from $3.65M in September and $3.00M in August.
  • That's a seven-fold increase from $531,000 of fares paid in October 2020.
  • Total completed orders in October amounted to 1,036, with 531 completed under Senmaio's (NASDAQ:AIHS) old model and 505 completed under its new model.
  • The new model started in August, with 432 completed orders and increased to 480 in September.
  • Previously (Oct. 18), Senmaio Technology reports September operating orders metrics up 6% sequentially.
