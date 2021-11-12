Nokia sets green digitalization goals, pursuing 100% renewable energy by 2025

Nov. 12, 2021

  • Nokia (NOK -0.3%) is pushing for faster digitalization and green energy uptake, including its own target for using 100% renewable electricity by 2025.
  • That initiative comes alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, where Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark was in attendance.
  • “There is no green without digital. Only 30% of the world’s economy is currently digitalized, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70% to ensure the world can reach net zero," Lundmark says.
  • The company says renewable energy isn't currently available in all 120 countries where it operates, but it's pursuing 100% purchased electricity from renewable sources to run its offices, research/development labs and factories.
  • It had already committed to cutting emissions by 50% across its value chain.
  • In 2020, about 39% of its total purchased electricity was from renewable sources.
  • Nokia posted growth in Networks and Cloud/Network Services in its recent earnings beat.
