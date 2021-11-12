Regeneron-Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail approved in Europe

Antibodies attacking SARS-CoV-2 virus

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, casirivimab, and imdevimab as a treatment for non hospitalized patients aged 12 years and older.
  • The marketing authorization for the treatment known as REGEN-COV in the U.S. and Ronapreve in the EU follows the positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) yesterday.
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) mainly handles the development and distribution of REGEN-COV outside the U.S. The companies said that in the future, they would seek the regulatory nod in the EU to expand its use as a treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • In late-stage trials, REGEN-COV was found to have cut the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81% up to eight months, and it generated $1.2B in worldwide net sales in Q3 2021.
