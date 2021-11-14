Rackspace Technology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2021 5:35 PM ET Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $756.03M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.