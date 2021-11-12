AECOM Technology FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 12, 2021 12:18 PM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Monday, November 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.37B (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.