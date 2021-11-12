Private equity investor Chris Flowers says Bitcoin is too slow, too expensive - Bloomberg

Closeup of bitcoin coin in a shopping cart with euro coins. BTC coin with dark background.

N Rotteveel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • J.C. Flowers Founder Chris Flowers believes Bitcoin (BTC-USD) "is really laughable as a serious alternative payment method," he told Bloomberg at a conference.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is "too slow, too expensive," Flowers said.
  • The world's largest digital token by market cap reached a record high of about $69.4K on Wednesday amid inflation fears, but has since pulled back to $63.5K so far on Friday.
  • Flowers thinks that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) "really has zero correlation with gold," though on the same day that BTC reached its new milestone, Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) also jumped in response to higher inflation prints.
  • See why billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones thinks crypto offers a great inflation hedge.
