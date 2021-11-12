Memory chip market to be in spotlight at Samsung investor event
Nov. 12, 2021 12:53 PM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)MUBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is set to hold an investor forum on Tuesday, with the event taking place during an ongoing period of uncertainty over pricing issues and component shortages weighing across the semiconductor sector.
- Memory chips, in particular, are expected to draw attention from the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) gathering, as the company is the world's largest memory chipmaker. Bank of America Securities analyst Simon Woo said in a research report that Samsung's report to its investors will likely be company specific, but should also give some insights into the issues affecting the memory chip market and its prospects for the coming year.
- "Tech product shipment growth will likely decelerate sharply in 2022 after [a] 2020-21 upturn," Woo said. "But memory content increase should warrant above-trend price and consequently margin[s] in our view."
- Woo said Samsung won't give any financial guidance, but the company is expected to talk about some of its specific products such as solution memory, new displays using OLED video technology, mobile device memory and mobile networks.
- Woo estimates that the worldwide market for DRAM and NAND memory, the most-common types of memory, will grow from estimates of $168 billion in 2021, to $206.7 billion in 2022 and $233.7 billion in 2023.
- With regards to DRAM memory, in particular, Woo said that prices are continuing to weaken, but are approaching a bottom point and should begin to show some signs of recovery after the first quarter of next year.
- "Memory module makers keep indicating further downside risk due to weak PC supply chain [due to] negative impact from component shortages," Woo said. "[The first quarter] is also usually a low season. Of course, spot-price could easily rebound."
- Both Samsung and fellow memory-chip giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) were the subjects of some negative views from Bernstein analyst Mark Li, who started coverage of the companies with underperform ratings. Li said he expects price declines and supply shortages to cloud the memory chip market until late 2022.