Team to issue 5.9M warrants bypassing shareholder OK; shares hit 20-year low
Nov. 12, 2021 12:59 PM ET Team, Inc. (TISI) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Team Inc. (TISI -46.3%) tumbles to its lowest in at least two decades after earlier issuing a going concern warning and then saying it will issue more than 5.9M warrants at a $1.50/share exercise price without seeking shareholder approval to help shore up its cash position.
- Team says its board decided "the delay necessary in securing shareholder approval prior to the issuance of the warrants would seriously jeopardize the financial viability" of the company.
- Team says the New York Stock Exchange accepted its application of the exception to issue the warrants.
- The company reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $1.01/share.