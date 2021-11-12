Team to issue 5.9M warrants bypassing shareholder OK; shares hit 20-year low

Nov. 12, 2021 12:59 PM ETTeam, Inc. (TISI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Team Inc. (TISI -46.3%) tumbles to its lowest in at least two decades after earlier issuing a going concern warning and then saying it will issue more than 5.9M warrants at a $1.50/share exercise price without seeking shareholder approval to help shore up its cash position.
  • Team says its board decided "the delay necessary in securing shareholder approval prior to the issuance of the warrants would seriously jeopardize the financial viability" of the company.
  • Team says the New York Stock Exchange accepted its application of the exception to issue the warrants.
  • The company reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $1.01/share.
