U.S. rig count adds six more to extend 18-month high
Nov. 12, 2021 1:09 PM ET
- The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. gained 6 more to 556, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.
- Rigs targeting crude oil climbed by 4 to 454, while gas rigs increased by 2 to 102.
- The counts of total drilling rigs and oil rigs both are at their highest levels since April 2020; the total rig count is 78% higher than at this time last year.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin were unchanged at 271.
