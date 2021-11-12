U.S. rig count adds six more to extend 18-month high

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. gained 6 more to 556, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.
  • Rigs targeting crude oil climbed by 4 to 454, while gas rigs increased by 2 to 102.
  • The counts of total drilling rigs and oil rigs both are at their highest levels since April 2020; the total rig count is 78% higher than at this time last year.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin were unchanged at 271.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.