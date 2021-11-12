Bright Health downgraded at Morgan Stanley after Q3 results
Nov. 12, 2021 1:16 PM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Noting the higher than anticipated operating loss the company recorded for Q3 2021 and guided for the current quarter, Morgan Stanley has lowered the rating on Bright Health Group (BHG -0.9%) to Equal Weight from Overweight.
- Bright Health (NYSE:BHG) shares recorded the biggest post-IPO intraday loss on Thursday in reaction to the company’s quarterly results that fell short of Street forecasts.
- “The potential value case we saw is not materializing,” the analysts led by Ricky R Goldwasser wrote, arguing that the unfavorable trend in operating losses could pressure the company’s financial position and heighten the need to raise additional capital.
- The price target cut to $5 from $13 per share indicated a premium of only ~1% to the last close.
