Bright Health downgraded at Morgan Stanley after Q3 results

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Noting the higher than anticipated operating loss the company recorded for Q3 2021 and guided for the current quarter, Morgan Stanley has lowered the rating on Bright Health Group (BHG -0.9%) to Equal Weight from Overweight.
  • Bright Health (NYSE:BHG) shares recorded the biggest post-IPO intraday loss on Thursday in reaction to the company’s quarterly results that fell short of Street forecasts.
  • “The potential value case we saw is not materializing,” the analysts led by Ricky R Goldwasser wrote, arguing that the unfavorable trend in operating losses could pressure the company’s financial position and heighten the need to raise additional capital.
  • The price target cut to $5 from $13 per share indicated a premium of only ~1% to the last close.
  • Read why Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health (BHG) to Overweight in August.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.