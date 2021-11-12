CyrusOne gains on report near deal to be sold to private equity

  • CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) rose 1.9% on a report that it's near a deal to be sold to private equity firms for more than $10B.
  • A deal for the data center REIT may be announced within days, according to a DJ report. One group includes KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners and another bidding group is from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

  • Reuters reported in September that CyrusOne (CONE) was exploring options, including a potential sale.

  • Last month Cowen analyst Colby Synesael upgraded the data center REIT to outperform from market perform on the expectation that a "takeout is imminent." He said at the time that he expected CONE to be acquired for $85-$90 share.

  • The potential sale news comes after data center operator CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) gained on a report earlier this week that the company is exploring options after getting acquisition interest. CoreSite (COR) was approached by American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) as well as private equity firms on a potential deal.

  • Recall earlier this week, Watch CyrusOne ahead of REITworld event.

