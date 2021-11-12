Top 10 deletions from the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index during semi-annual rejig
- During the semi-annual review, Clovis Oncology (CLVS -1.1%), 22nd Century Group (XXII -1.2%), Verastem (VSTM +8.7%), Omeros (OMER -0.7%), Therapeutics MD (TXMD -3.2%), CEL-SCI (CVM +2.1%), ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP -1.9%), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +1.1%), Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR -3.3%) and Ontrak (OTRK -0.9%) were among the top ten stocks deleted from the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index.
- More info on stocks that were added/deleted on MSCI Indexes during November 2021 Index Review.
- The adjustment for its November semi-annual index rebalancing will take place on Nov. 30, 2021 and the rejig will be with be effective from Dec. 1.