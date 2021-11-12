What's in store for Lucid's first ever Q3 Earnings?
Nov. 12, 2021 1:55 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25M.
- With production commencing in late September and shipping first cars in late October, the company's Q3 is seen generating minimal revenue.
- The company believes it will turn positive EBITDA in 2024, although it has warned it won't generate positive free cashflow until 2025 at the earliest.
- In its investor presentation, the company provided the following details:
- With stores already open across North America, it plans to start expanding into Europe and the Middle East in 1H22.
- In the past 6-months, the stock price has gained 141.8%; while only three Wall Street analysts covering the stock, two of them have a Very Bullish rating.
- SA Author rating is Neutral.
- In last week, SA Contributor wrote that the company is sitting on the sidelines due to premium multiples.