What's in store for Lucid's first ever Q3 Earnings?

Nov. 12, 2021 1:55 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments

Pen,glasses, magnifying glass and computer key written with QUARTERLY REPORT.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25M.
  • With production commencing in late September and shipping first cars in late October, the company's Q3 is seen generating minimal revenue.
  • The company believes it will turn positive EBITDA in 2024, although it has warned it won't generate positive free cashflow until 2025 at the earliest.
  • In its investor presentation, the company provided the following details:

