Kura Sushi soars on 50% sequential revenue growth, guides above consensus
Nov. 12, 2021 2:13 PM ETKura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Kura Sushi USA (KRUS +26.3%) soars after reporting sales over four times the sales during the comparable 2020 pandemic quarter and up 4.9% from the 2019 quarter. Revenue increased over 50% sequentially as more restaurants opened up.
- To offset higher input costs, the company underwent its largest price increase ever, raising prices by high single-digits at the start of September. Even with the higher prices, CEO Hajime Uba said that consumer demand remains strong and that Kura's prices are below that of peers.
- Operating loss declined to $0.8M, compared to an operating loss of $6.8M in Q4 2020.
- One new restaurant was opened during the quarter and the company plans to open 8 to 10 restaurants in FY2022.
- FY2022 outlook: Sales between $130M and $140M vs consensus of $119.5M. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales of approximately 17%.
