Super League Gaming Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2021 5:35 PM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96M (+311.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLGG has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.