Luna Innovations Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 14, 2021 5:35 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.43M (+39.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LUNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.